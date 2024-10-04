One Person Killed, Four Others Injured Due To Russian Attacks In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 3, Russians killed one civilian and four others in Kherson region.

Chief of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on , as relayed by Ukrinform.

According to him, the Russian forces targeted several settlements, including Sadove, Prydniprovske, Zymivnyk, Antonivka, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, Tomyna Balka, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Urozhayne, Mylove, and the city of Kherson, with artillery and airstrikes.

Critical infrastructure and residential utilities were hit. 35 private homes, outbuildings, storage facilities, a bus, agricultural equipment, and private vehicles were also damaged.

Prokudin added that, as a result of the Russian attacks, one person was killed and four others were injured.

Additionally, on the night of October 4, the Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two Russian Shahed drones over the region.

As reported by Ukrinform, a civilian was injured in a drone attack in the village of Kindiyka near Kherson on the evening of October 3.