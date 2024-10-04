Azerbaijan, Türkiye Mull Further Development Of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Project

Azerbaijan, Türkiye Mull Further Development Of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Project
Date
10/4/2024 5:10:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan and Türkiye have engaged in discussions on advancing
the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project, focusing on enhancing
its capacity and strategic importance, Azernews
reports.
Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport,
Rashad Nabiyev, shared the update on his "X" social media
account.
"During our business trip to Türkiye, we met with the Minister
of transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu. We discussed
bilateral cooperation in the transport sector and joint efforts to
enhance the transport potential of the Middle Corridor, including
the development of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project," Nabiyev
stated.
The BTK railway remains a critical link in the region's
transportation infrastructure, supporting trade and connectivity
between Europe and Asia.
