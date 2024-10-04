AZERNEWS Releases Another Print Issue
10/4/2024 5:10:00 AM
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was
released on October 4.
The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as
"Garabagh resumes its dynamics: President Ilham Aliyev engages
construction efforts"; "Baku prioritises raising climate finance
target to $1T for effective global action"; "Advancing
cybersecurity initiatives through strategic developments";
Lithuania's MFA spoils relations with Baku with his bias at PACE
session" etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of
Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at .
