AZERNEWS Releases Another Print Issue

10/4/2024 5:10:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on October 4.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Garabagh resumes its dynamics: President Ilham Aliyev engages construction efforts"; "Baku prioritises raising climate finance target to $1T for effective global action"; "Advancing cybersecurity initiatives through strategic developments"; Lithuania's MFA spoils relations with Baku with his bias at PACE session" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at .

AzerNews

