Sri Lanka To Hold Local Government Elections Following Parliamentary Election

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Oct 4 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Election Commission of Sri Lanka, announced yesterday that, steps will be taken to hold the local elections, soon after the parliamentary election concludes in Nov.

A press release issued by Chairman of the Election Commission R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, said, the commission planned to set a date for the local government elections, immediately after the parliamentary election concludes.

Rathnayake said, they have held discussions with relevant stakeholders to secure necessary facilities to conduct the local government elections.

The decision was taken in compliance with a Supreme Court order, issued last Aug, that directed the commission to hold the local government elections, which were postponed last year, due to a lack of funds.– NNN-XINHUA

