Kuwait Oil Price Down 74 Cents To USD 74.66 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil went down by 74 cents to USD 74.66 per barrel on Thursday as opposed to USD 75.40 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Friday.

Globally, the price of oil went up by USD 3.72 to USD 77.62 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate went up by USD 3.61 to USD 73.71 pb. (end)

