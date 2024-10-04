(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977





The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 01 October 2024 the Company purchased for cancellation 88,986 FWT shares of 1p at a gross price of 98.30p per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, the Company advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 35,370,951 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 for Deferred Convertible Shares.

Foresight VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 35,370,951 for FWT Shares. The Deferred Convertible Shares carry no voting rights. This information may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight Technology VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.