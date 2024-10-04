Netcompany - Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme

4 October 2024

On 14 August 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 150m and a maximum of 1,000,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany's capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 29 October 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 27 September 2024 to 3 October 2024: