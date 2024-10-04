NFL’S Brazil Debut Generates R$340 Million, Surpassing Expectations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The National League's (NFL) debut game in Brazil has surpassed expectations. The event generated nearly R$340 million ($62 million).



This figure exceeded initial projections by two million dollars. The match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers took place at Arena Corinthians in September.



It outperformed well-established international games in terms of economic impact. Mexico City, for instance, typically generates around R$246 million ($45 million) annually from games.



São Paulo's board, SPTuris , partnered with the NFL for this event. Gustavo Pires, SPTuris president, highlighted the game's success.



He noted that it attracted numerous domestic and international tourists, in addition to selling out tickets.







The NFL expanded Arena Corinthians with temporary stands to accommodate its second-largest international fan base.



All seats were filled, with approximately 47,000 fans ($8,545) attending. This set a new attendance record for the stadium outside of World Cup events.



Alongside the game, the NFL Experience attracted over 25,000 fans across three days at Parque Villa-Lobos. The entire event created 12,518 temporary jobs, boosting local employment.

In São Paulo's event landscape, the NFL game ranked second in economic impact. Only Formula 1 generated more revenue at R$1.2 billion ($218.2 million).



The NFL surpassed other major events like The Town festival (R$218 million or $39.6 million), Carnival (R$201 million or $36.5 million), and New Year's Eve celebrations (R$140 million or $25.5 million).



Luis Martinez, NFL's general manager in Brazil, expressed satisfaction with the league's debut. He emphasized the successful collaboration in delivering a historic event. The game created a fantastic experience for fans and proved significant for São Paulo and Brazil.



The NFL's strong performance in Brazil underscores the country's strategic importance. It demonstrates the growing global appeal of American football and the economic potential of international NFL games.

