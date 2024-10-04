Vantiva - September 2024 - Information Concerning The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) October 4, 2024 Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Vantiva Shares

(ISIN Code FR0013505062) Date Number of Outstanding Shares Number of Voting Rights September 30, 2024

490,293,893



Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 490,293,893



Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders' meeting(2): 490,293,893



(1) Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2) Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

09/22/2024: expiry of the exercise period for shareholder warrants FR0013526225.

About Vantiva

Vantiva shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (VANTI).

