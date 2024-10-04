عربي


Vantiva - September 2024 - Information Concerning The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares


10/4/2024 4:30:53 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) October 4, 2024

Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Vantiva Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
Date Number of Outstanding Shares Number of Voting Rights
September 30, 2024
 490,293,893
Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 490,293,893

Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders' meeting(2): 490,293,893

(1) Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2) Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

09/22/2024: expiry of the exercise period for shareholder warrants FR0013526225.

About Vantiva

Vantiva shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (VANTI).

