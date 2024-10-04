Kerim Kfuri Launches New Website, Showcasing Supply Chain Thought Leadership, Consulting Expertise, And New Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global entrepreneur Kerim Kfuri announces the launch of his new website, showcasing his extensive contributions to the industry

- Kerim KfuriNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kerim Kfuri, a global entrepreneur and thought leader in supply chain management, is proud to announce the launch of his new website: . The website serves as a platform to highlight Kerim's latest work, including his new Supply Chain Ups and Downs , a deep dive into the complexities of supply chain management, as well as his consulting expertise and speaking engagements.The new website highlights:Author of Supply Chain Ups and Downs: Kerim Kfuri's latest book, Supply Chain Ups and Downs, offers a comprehensive exploration of the challenges and opportunities within global supply chains. In this book, Kerim draws from his extensive career across various industries to provide actionable insights and solutions, making Supply Chain Ups and Downs a must-read for supply chain professionals, business leaders, and students.Consulting Expertise: Through his work at The Atlas Network, LLC, Kerim provides end-to-end supply chain consulting services via his“ChainBuilder” initiative, including product development, factory selection, mass production management, and logistics optimization, helping companies streamline their operations for greater efficiency and success.Speaking Engagements and Educational Impact: Kerim is passionate about sharing his knowledge with the next generation of supply chain leaders. He regularly speaks at industry conferences and educational institutions, offering deep insights into the challenges and innovations driving the future of supply chain management.The Supply and Demand Show : As the founder and co-host of the popular podcast and YouTube channel, The Supply and Demand Show, Kerim engages in weekly discussions with industry leaders, offering valuable perspectives on the latest trends and challenges in supply chain management.“I'm excited to launch this website as a platform to share my experiences, including my work on Supply Chain Ups and Downs,” said Kerim Kfuri.“My goal is to inspire, educate, and help businesses optimize their operations in this rapidly evolving industry.”For more information, visit and discover Kerim's latest ventures, insights, and details about his new book Supply Chain - Ups and Downs.

