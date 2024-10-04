عربي


RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


10/4/2024 4:16:12 AM

Auction date 2024-10-04
Loan 1059
Coupon 1.00 %
ISIN-code SE0007125927
Maturity 2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 2,000 +/- 2,000
Total bid volume, SEK mln 5,357
Volume sold, SEK mln 2,000
Number of bids 8
Number of accepted bids 3
Average yield 1,702 %
Lowest yield 1,694 %
Highest accepted yield 1,704 %
% accepted at highest yield 92,94

Auction date 2024-10-04
Loan 1053
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0002829192
Maturity 2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 1,000
Total bid volume, SEK mln 2,170
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,000
Number of bids 13
Number of accepted bids 9
Average yield 2,197 %
Lowest yield 2,179 %
Highest accepted yield 2,204 %
% accepted at highest yield 32,50



