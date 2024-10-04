عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bomb Explosion Near Former BJP MP Arjun Singh's Residence In West Bengal: VIDEO

Bomb Explosion Near Former BJP MP Arjun Singh's Residence In West Bengal: VIDEO


10/4/2024 3:18:41 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A bomb explosion and firing were reported near the residence of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh in West Bengal's Barrackpore on Friday.

A video of the incident was shared by news agency PTI. The clip showed billows of smoke coming out of the explosion site. Mint could not independently verify the video.

More details awaited.


MENAFN04102024007365015876ID1108746024


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search