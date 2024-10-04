عربي


Invitation To Press And Analyst Conference In Stockholm


10/4/2024 3:15:55 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group report for the third quarter 2024 will be published on October 18, 2024 at 7.20 a.m. CEST.

A press conference will be held at Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm at 9.00 a.m. CEST. The Volvo Group will be represented by President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and CFO Mats Backman.

Press and analysts who wants to participate in the press conference via conference call, may call the telephone exchange at +46 10 444 18 30 from 8.00 a.m. CEST.

Please be aware that press and analysts who wants to attend the press conference in person at Tänstickspalatset needs to pre-register via [email protected] .

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations
+46 76
553 7229
[email protected]

For more information, please visit volvogroup
For frequent updates, follow us on X: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to SEK 553 billion (EUR 48 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4046874

The following files are available for download:

Invitation to press and analyst conference in Stockholm

,c3339869

240903 VT 1860x1050

SOURCE AB Volvo

PR Newswire

