Change In Employee Representative Board Member
Date
10/4/2024 3:15:47 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following Esben Thykier being promoted to a leadership role at Tivoli, he has decided to resign from the Board of Directors as an employee representative member as of today. The first alternate, John Høegh Berthelsen, will join the Board of Directors for the remainder of the term until the ordinary general meeting in 2026, where elections for new employee representative board members will take place.
Best regards,
Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch
Chairman CEO
Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone 22237440 / ...
Attachment
Tivoli AS - Stock Exchange Announcement no 10 - Change in employee representative board member
MENAFN04102024004107003653ID1108746012
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.