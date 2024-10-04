Trevian Expands Business To Infrastructure Investments Starting From Data Centers

Jukka-Pekka Joensuu has been appointed the lead advisor for Trevian's new infrastructure business unit. He is responsible for mapping, analyzing, and developing the market and projects in line with Trevian's strategy.

Finland has an exceptional potential for implementing large-scale infrastructure projects. These projects align perfectly with Trevian's strategy, as energy management related to real estate and socially significant investments are at the core of Trevian's strategic focus. Jukka-Pekka Joensuu's expertise in the field adds substantial value to Trevian, says Reima Södervall, CEO of Trevian Asset Management.

Jukka-Pekka Joensuu is an experienced expert in initiating, planning, and managing strategic infrastructure and investment projects and has acted as an advisor to the Finnish state and institutional investors in the project concerning the submarine cable between Finland and Germany and in the joint Nordic data center development initiatives.

In the next five years, the capacity of Finnish data centers is expected to multiply. Finland excels in implementing safe and functional data centers, and the country is large, stable, and strategically close to central locations of the European economic area. This is an important and topical business area on which I am happy to work with Trevian, says Joensuu.

Trevian initiated the first data center projects in 2024 as part of the new infrastructure business unit operations. Finland has become a leading country in European data center development due to its climate, bedrock, stable operating environment, and reliable energy distribution. Consequently, significant growth in data center capacity is expected in Finland in the coming years.

For additional information, please contact:

Reima Södervall

CEO

Trevian Asset Management

+358 50 3627 400

[email protected]



Trevian Asset Management

is a Finnish real estate investment and property management company focused on commercial and residential real estate, owned by its key personnel. We offer full-service asset management and structured investment services throughout the whole investment lifecycle. The services are focused especially for institutional real estate investors, banks, and other professional investors. Trevian's assets under management is 1.2B€.



