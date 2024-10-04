Bekaert - Update On The Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Liquidity Agreement Period from 26 September 2024 to 2 October 2024 Liquidity agreement In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 400 shares during the period from 26 September 2024 to 2 October 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 600 shares on Euronext Brussels. The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 September 2024 to 2 October 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 26 September 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 27 September 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 30 September 2024 1 700 37.05 37.20 36.94 62 985 1 October 2024 1 755 36.86 36.94 36.74 64 689 2 October 2024 1 945 36.63 36.90 36.40 71 245 Total 5 400 198 920





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 26 September 2024 6 300 36.09 36.34 35.70 227 367 27 September 2024 3 600 36.88 37.40 36.50 132 768 30 September 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 1 October 2024 1 100 37.27 37.30 37.20 40 997 2 October 2024 600 36.99 37.00 36.98 22 194 Total 11 600 423 326

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 38 168 shares.

On 2 October 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 850 297 own shares, or 3.41% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

