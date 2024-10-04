Iran President Emphasises Strong Ties Between ACD Members

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of strengthening relations among the member countries of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue, citing shared cultural commonalities.

In his speech at the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit (ACD) in Doha, held under the theme“Sports Diplomacy,” the President said that there are many shared cultural elements among the members of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue, and that they can enhance relations by focusing on these commonalities. He added that developing sports infrastructure alongside youth engagement in this field would lead to increased cooperation among the member countries, noting that Asia has many sports that have captivated the world with their history and culture.

The Iranian president also addressed the challenges facing West Asia, particularly referring to the Israeli aggression on the occupied Palestinian territories, noting that the aggression will face its consequences. President Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's stance on supporting Palestinian rights, considering it a responsibility of his country.