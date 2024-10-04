Palestinian People Deprived Of All Their Legitimate Human Rights, Says Bahrain Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain H E Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani stressed that the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and its spillover into Lebanon poses a significant threat to regional stability and global peace and security, emphasizing that the Palestinian people have been deprived of all their legitimate human rights.

In his address at the third Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit, held in Doha under the theme of“Sports Diplomacy,” His Excellency stressed the need for a just and sustainable peace in the Middle East.

He praised Qatar's leadership, government, and people for their excellent organization of the ACD summit, noting that the focus on sports diplomacy underscores its essential role in fostering cultural exchange, empowering youth and women, and strengthening shared human values between nations.

Dr. Al Zayani commended the significant developmental achievements across Asian countries, which have contributed to widespread economic growth. He emphasized the importance of enhancing strategic partnerships, now essential for leveraging the vast resources and opportunities available to nations.

He also highlighted the need to expand cooperation among Asian nations in key areas such as renewable energy, food security, energy security, technology, innovation, climate change, and sustainable development goals, with its global goals, education, tourism and culture. He further underlined the importance of fostering communication, understanding, and shared values of tolerance, coexistence, and brotherhood.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain said that achieving collective aspirations and goals should be a top priority through constructive dialogue, mutual trust, and active cooperation to promote peace, stability, and comprehensive development, which would bring prosperity to all friendly nations, in line with a shared commitment to sustainable partnerships based on mutual interests and values.