Marrakech Delegation Explores Azerbaijan's Tourism Potential
10/4/2024 2:09:13 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Approximately 15 tourism companies of the Kingdom of Marrakech
are invited to Azerbaijan for a familiarization trip,
Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy
in Marrakech.
The trip, which will continue until May 26, aims primarily to
provide comprehensive and detailed information about our country's
tourism potential to the tourism companies in Marrakech and to
increase the number of tourists traveling from this country to
Azerbaijan.
As part of the familiarization trip, guests will visit Baku,
Absheron, and the Quba-Qusar region.
It should be noted that in 2023, the number of tourists from the
Kingdom of Marrakech visiting our country reached 1740 people,
which doubled compared to previous years. Additionally, with the
signing of an agreement this May to abolish the visa regime for
citizens of both countries, it is expected that this number will
increase even further.
