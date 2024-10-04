Marrakech Delegation Explores Azerbaijan's Tourism Potential

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Approximately 15 companies of the Kingdom of Marrakech are invited to Azerbaijan for a familiarization trip, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Marrakech.

The trip, which will continue until May 26, aims primarily to provide comprehensive and detailed information about our country's tourism potential to the tourism companies in Marrakech and to increase the number of tourists traveling from this country to Azerbaijan.

As part of the familiarization trip, guests will visit Baku, Absheron, and the Quba-Qusar region.

It should be noted that in 2023, the number of tourists from the Kingdom of Marrakech visiting our country reached 1740 people, which doubled compared to previous years. Additionally, with the signing of an agreement this May to abolish the visa regime for citizens of both countries, it is expected that this number will increase even further.