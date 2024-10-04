Azerbaijani Defense Minister On Official Visit To Türkiye

Azerbaijani Defense Minister On Official Visit To Türkiye
Date
10/4/2024 2:09:12 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
At the invitation of Türkiye's Minister of National Defense,
Yasar Guler, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General
Zakir Hasanov, has departed for a working visit to Türkiye,
Azernews reports.
According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the visit is to
attend the TEKNOFEST 2024 Aerospace and technology Festival in
Adana.
During the visit, Colonel General Hasanov is expected to hold a
meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler.

