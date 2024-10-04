عربي


Azerbaijani Defense Minister On Official Visit To Türkiye

10/4/2024 2:09:12 AM

At the invitation of Türkiye's Minister of National Defense, Yasar Guler, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has departed for a working visit to Türkiye, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the visit is to attend the TEKNOFEST 2024 Aerospace and technology Festival in Adana.

During the visit, Colonel General Hasanov is expected to hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler.

Stay tuned for further updates!

