Valneva SE - Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights - September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024

__________________________________________________________________________________________ Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated of Euronext Paris - Compartment B Declaration date: October 4, 2024

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**



162,276,901



ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 178,144,731 Transfer into bearer form of 750,000 shares with double voting rights



Capital increase without preferential subscription rights (23,000,000 new ordinary shares issued)



Double voting rights granted on 363 ordinary shares Between September 10&13, 2024







September 17, 2024i





Between September 5&28, 2024 178,020,409

i – CEO decisions (upon delegation of the Board of Directors), dated September 13, 2024 - Clearance and settlement on September 17, 2024.

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

