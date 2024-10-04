SOCAR Tackles Methane Challenge: Crucial Step In Combating Climate Change

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Climate change takes priority over the global problems that greatly concern the world. As the world grapples with the escalating impacts of climate change, the focus has primarily been on reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. However, another greenhouse gas, methane (CH4), which is 28 times more potent than CO2 over a 100-year- period, has emerged as a critical target in efforts to mitigate climate change.

Understanding the significance of reducing methane emissions, SOCAR is set to develop effective strategies to combat global warming and its devastating effects. In the meantime, this disastrous problem was the subject of discussion at the Baku Climate Action Week. On the fourth day of the conference organized by the International Energy Agency and the COP29 Presidency in Baku, a seminar titled "Transforming Methane Commitments into Action" took place.

At that seminar, a representative from the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), which has made significant commitments in the field of green energy throughout the country, spoke about the action directions for reducing methane emissions.

The first direction is the identification and elimination of emission sources. It was noted that SOCAR employs three types of technological solutions for this.

The second direction involves the emission reduction program.

The third direction focuses on multilateral cooperation with companies regarding harm reduction programs.

The fourth direction is the launch of a platform tentatively named "Methane" for monitoring, managing, and reporting emissions.

The greenhouse effect of methane

Methane is a short-lived greenhouse gas with a much higher heat-trapping ability compared to CO2. While it remains in the atmosphere for a shorter period-about a decade compared to centuries for CO2-its immediate impact is profound. Methane emissions contribute significantly to global warming and climate instability. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), reducing methane emissions could help limit global temperature rise and improve air quality more rapidly than focusing solely on CO2 reductions.

Professor Anna Korre of Imperial College London also spoke about these issues. She stated that methane is responsible for about 30% of global warming.

"Rapid and continuous reduction of emissions of this gas can be an important tool to prevent short-term temperature increases and improve air quality," said A. Korre.

According to her, methane significantly impacts air pollution, so its reduction should be a priority for the global community.

It should be noted that reducing methane emissions is an integral part of the emission reduction program of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Afghan Isayev, Vice President of SOCAR, provided this information. He noted that the company regularly measures harmful emissions to optimize the decarbonization process.

"We are studying satellite images to detect methane leaks. We have also engaged professional companies and started using on-the-ground measurement methods. Together with them, we are developing an artificial intelligence tool that will help us optimize our fight against methane emissions," A. Isayev said.

It should be emphasized that SOCAR actively participates in green energy projects implemented in the country. The company has made extensive contributions to the transition from conventional energy to clean energy. Thus, the subsidiary of SOCAR, known as "SOCAR Green," operates in the field of green energy. SOCAR Green was established to contribute positively to the implementation of green energy, decarbonization, and low-carbon projects in Azerbaijan and abroad. The main goal of the company is effective management of SOCAR's strategic renewable energy projects, expansion of cooperation opportunities with international partners in this field, and support for decarbonization processes in oil and gas operations.

It should be noted that SOCAR presented its decarbonization action plan at the COP28 event held in Dubai in December 2023. At that time, it announced its targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions for the periods up to 2035 and 2050.

Deputy Vice President of SOCAR Hikmet Abdullayev, who spoke at the event, discussed those goals.

"One of our objectives is to achieve a methane emission intensity of 0.2 percent by 2035. To reach these targets, detailed action plans have been created for each SOCAR asset," he said.

The significance of reducing methane emissions in the fight against climate change is undeniable. As highlighted during the Baku Climate Week seminar, initiatives led by organizations like the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) reflect a growing recognition of methane's impact on global warming and air quality. By adopting innovative technologies and fostering multilateral cooperation, the global community can enhance its efforts to combat climate change. Achieving ambitious methane reduction targets, such as SOCAR's goal of a 0.2 percent methane emission intensity by 2035, will be essential for ensuring a sustainable and healthier future for the planet.