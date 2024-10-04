SOCAR Tackles Methane Challenge: Crucial Step In Combating Climate Change

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Climate change takes priority over the global problems that
greatly concern the world. As the world grapples with the
escalating impacts of climate change, the focus has primarily been
on reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. However, another
greenhouse gas, methane (CH4), which is 28 times more potent than
CO2 over a 100-year- period, has emerged as a critical target in
efforts to mitigate climate change.
Understanding the significance of reducing methane emissions,
SOCAR is set to develop effective strategies to combat global
warming and its devastating effects. In the meantime, this
disastrous problem was the subject of discussion at the Baku
Climate Action Week. On the fourth day of the conference organized
by the International Energy Agency and the COP29 Presidency in
Baku, a seminar titled "Transforming Methane Commitments into
Action" took place.
At that seminar, a representative from the State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR), which has made significant commitments in the
field of green energy throughout the country, spoke about the
action directions for reducing methane emissions.
The first direction is the identification and
elimination of emission sources. It was noted that SOCAR employs
three types of technological solutions for this.
The second direction involves the emission
reduction program.
The third direction focuses on multilateral
cooperation with companies regarding harm reduction programs.
The fourth direction is the launch of a
platform tentatively named "Methane" for monitoring, managing,
and reporting emissions.
The greenhouse effect of methane
Methane is a short-lived greenhouse gas with a much higher
heat-trapping ability compared to CO2. While it remains in the
atmosphere for a shorter period-about a decade compared to
centuries for CO2-its immediate impact is profound. Methane
emissions contribute significantly to global warming and climate
instability. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate
Change (IPCC), reducing methane emissions could help limit global
temperature rise and improve air quality more rapidly than focusing
solely on CO2 reductions.
Professor Anna Korre of Imperial College London also spoke about
these issues. She stated that methane is responsible for about 30%
of global warming.
"Rapid and continuous reduction of emissions of this gas can be
an important tool to prevent short-term temperature increases and
improve air quality," said A. Korre.
According to her, methane significantly impacts air pollution,
so its reduction should be a priority for the global community.
It should be noted that reducing methane emissions is an
integral part of the emission reduction program of the State Oil
Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).
Afghan Isayev, Vice President of SOCAR, provided this
information. He noted that the company regularly measures harmful
emissions to optimize the decarbonization process.
"We are studying satellite images to detect methane leaks. We
have also engaged professional companies and started using
on-the-ground measurement methods. Together with them, we are
developing an artificial intelligence tool that will help us
optimize our fight against methane emissions," A. Isayev said.
It should be emphasized that SOCAR actively participates in
green energy projects implemented in the country. The company has
made extensive contributions to the transition from conventional
energy to clean energy. Thus, the subsidiary of SOCAR, known as
"SOCAR Green," operates in the field of green energy. SOCAR Green
was established to contribute positively to the implementation of
green energy, decarbonization, and low-carbon projects in
Azerbaijan and abroad. The main goal of the company is effective
management of SOCAR's strategic renewable energy projects,
expansion of cooperation opportunities with international partners
in this field, and support for decarbonization processes in oil and
gas operations.
It should be noted that SOCAR presented its decarbonization
action plan at the COP28 event held in Dubai in December 2023. At
that time, it announced its targets for reducing greenhouse gas
emissions for the periods up to 2035 and 2050.
Deputy Vice President of SOCAR Hikmet Abdullayev, who spoke at
the event, discussed those goals.
"One of our objectives is to achieve a methane emission
intensity of 0.2 percent by 2035. To reach these targets, detailed
action plans have been created for each SOCAR asset," he said.
The significance of reducing methane emissions in the fight
against climate change is undeniable. As highlighted during the
Baku Climate Week seminar, initiatives led by organizations like
the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) reflect a growing
recognition of methane's impact on global warming and air quality.
By adopting innovative technologies and fostering multilateral
cooperation, the global community can enhance its efforts to combat
climate change. Achieving ambitious methane reduction targets, such
as SOCAR's goal of a 0.2 percent methane emission intensity by
2035, will be essential for ensuring a sustainable and healthier
future for the planet.
