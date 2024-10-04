Xinhua Silk Road: Ex-Champ Bruno Hasulyo Starts New Career To Bolster SUP In Eastern China Metropolis
Date
10/4/2024 12:31:07 AM
(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
BEIJING, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Born in Hungary, Bruno
Hasulyo is not just a professional athlete
but also an adventurer at heart and a visionary entrepreneur. His life journey has been driven by a singular goal --
becoming
an iconic figure in the world of stand-up paddling (SUP) and ushering
in a new era for the sport
where it gets
more accessible to everyone.
Bruno's professional journey as a SUP
athlete began nine years ago. With the unwavering support of an exceptional team, he has achieved remarkable results, including world titles, record-breaking performances, and much more.
However, what sets Bruno apart is his vision for the future. He's not content with just personal success.
He's committed to transforming the sport itself. Right now he has his new factory in Pujiang
region
of
Minhang
District,
Shanghai.
Original link:
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
