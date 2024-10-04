Xinhua Silk Road: Ex-Champ Bruno Hasulyo Starts New Career To Bolster SUP In Eastern China Metropolis

MENAFN - PR Newswire) BEIJING, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Born in Hungary, BrunoHasulyo is not just a professional athletebut also an adventurer at heart and a visionary entrepreneur. His life journey has been driven by a singular goal --becomingan iconic figure in the world of stand-up paddling (SUP) and usheringin a new era for the sportwhere it getsmore accessible to everyone.

Bruno's professional journey as a SUP

athlete began nine years ago. With the unwavering support of an exceptional team, he has achieved remarkable results, including world titles, record-breaking performances, and much more.

However, what sets Bruno apart is his vision for the future. He's not content with just personal success.

He's committed to transforming the sport itself. Right now he has his new factory in Pujiang

region

of

Minhang

District,

Shanghai.

