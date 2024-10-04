Coldplay Concert Row: Bookmyshow Lodges Complaint Against Ticket Resale '27 Mobile Numbers' Given To Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Coldplay concert row: Official ticket partner, BookMyShow, on Friday, filed a case against an unknown person at Vile Parle Station in Mumbai, for black marketing of concert tickets. The British rockband is set to perform at the DY Patil on January 17-19th, next year.

The police lodged an FIR after BookMyShow gave the police 27 mobile numbers through which Coldplay tickets were being sold at inflated rates, on WhatsApp, Instagram and other social accounts.

The FIR came after Pooja Mitra, general manager of the department of the ticketing platform filed a complaint regarding the sale of concert tickets. According to the complaint, BookMyShow said that when the ticket sale started on September 22, they had clearly stated that tickets should not be purchased from any third party, reported ANI.

| 'Only 7 Harry Potters': Chris Martin announces Coldplay to retire after...

Despite the warning, the ticketing platform received emails from two individuals, requesting to book maximum tickets. The two people had further mentioned in the email that they had promised to secure tickets for others, and had also received money from them, stated reports.

“The company has given us 27 mobile numbers which are being used to sell tickets of the Coldplay concert through various websites like Viagogo. They told us that the tickets may be fake but were being sold at inflated rates,” said a police officer, reported Hindustan Times.

| BookMyShow COO appears before Mumbai Police; CEO Ashish Hemrajani skips summons

Following the complaint, the police have booked unidentified persons under the following sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita : 318 (4) (cheating), 319 (2) (cheating by personation), and section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act, the officer added.

Check latest updates here