Biomednewsbreaks - 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Provides Update On Strategic Corporate Initiatives

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has released an update on several key initiatives, including announcing the of an advanced Gaming Platform, positive progress on its Legacy CBD formulation and a strengthened balance sheet. According to the update, the company is shifting its focus as it enters the global iGaming through its acquisition of a comprehensive intellectual property package, consisting of a complete back-end solution for casino operations. In addition, the company anticipates retaining its current portfolio of biotechnology intellectual property as it reports positive study results exhibiting faster absorption and improved bioavailability for its new CBD pill formulation. 180 also noted that it expects to meet NASDAQ's continued listing requirement, which requires maintenance of stockholders' equity of at least $2.5 million; the company is also enhancing its financial position by settling meaningful legacy liabilities at substantial discounts and resolving certain legacy litigation matters

To view the full press release, visit



About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciencesis a publicly traded company that focuses on developing new technologies across multiple sectors. With its current portfolio of inflammation-focused intellectual property and its recent acquisition of the Gaming Technology Platform, the company believes it is positioned for growth in both the biotech and iGaming industries. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ATNF are available in the company's newsroom at



