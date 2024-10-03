Biomednewsbreaks - 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Provides Update On Strategic Corporate Initiatives

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has released an update on several key initiatives, including announcing the Acquisition of an advanced Gaming technology Platform, positive progress on its Legacy CBD formulation and a strengthened balance sheet. According to the update, the company is shifting its focus as it enters the global iGaming market through its acquisition of a comprehensive intellectual property package, consisting of a complete back-end Technology solution for online casino operations. In addition, the company anticipates retaining its current portfolio of biotechnology intellectual property as it reports positive study results exhibiting faster absorption and improved bioavailability for its new CBD pill formulation. 180 also noted that it expects to meet NASDAQ's continued listing requirement, which requires maintenance of stockholders' equity of at least $2.5 million; the company is also enhancing its financial position by settling meaningful legacy liabilities at substantial discounts and resolving certain legacy litigation matters
To view the full press release, visit
About 180 Life Sciences Corp.
180 Life Sciencesis a publicly traded company that focuses on developing new technologies across multiple sectors. With its current portfolio of inflammation-focused intellectual property and its recent acquisition of the Gaming Technology Platform, the company believes it is positioned for growth in both the biotech and iGaming industries. For more information about the company, visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to ATNF are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire
(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
[email protected]
BioMedWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN03102024000224011066ID1108745666
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.