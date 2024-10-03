Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX.V: DYG) (OTC: DGDCF) Launches Second Phase Of 2024 Drill Campaign At Flagship Thundercloud Property

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The second phase of Dynasty's drill campaign will cover the remaining 1,800 meters of the 4,000 meter drill program announced in June 2024, and will focus on testing the West Contact Zone, south of Pelham.

Phase 1 drill results confirmed grades of up to 24.53 g/t within a broad zone of mineralization in the Eastern Pelham Zone.

Typical intercepts at the property ranged between 50m and 160m averaging between 1 and 8.4g/t with narrower, higher-grade intervals of 3m to 12m between 10 to 65 g/t. The company is preparing an additional drilling phase late 2024 or early 2025 to test for down-dip extensions to the mineralization, particularly in the Eastern Pelham Zone.

Dynasty Gold (TSX.V: DYG) (OTC: DGDCF) , a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada, announced the launch of Phase 2 of this year's exploration program at flagship Thundercloud Property.

Located in one of the most prolific mining areas in North America – in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario, Thundercloud has been shown to have high-grade gold deposits, as confirmed by the first phase of the...

The latest news and updates relating to DGDCF are available in the company's newsroom



