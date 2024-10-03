(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Trillion (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) , a company focused on oil and natural production for Europe and Türkiye, recently reported the successful completion of four workovers as well as increased gas production capacity.“In the production update for the SASB gas field, the company noted that the SASB revitalization program was 'off to a great start, having realized the complete payback of recent perforation costs in just 35 days of production.' The report noted that, in the first phase of the workover, all remaining gas pay on the Akcakoca was perforated, including three long-reach deviated gas wells (Guluc-2, South Akcakoca-2 and West Akcakoca-1) and a complete legacy well, Akcakoca-3,” an article discussing this reads.

“The wells on the Akcakoca Platform have been completed successfully with gas production and well head pressure ('WHP') continuing to increase,” Trillion Energy CEO Arthur Halleran is quoted as saying.“This early return on our investment is a clear indicator of the field's robust production potential. The results are very positive, giving us good indications that decreasing the production tubing size from 4-1/2 to 2-3/8 inches, using velocity strings, should stabilize gas production at the targeted rates.”

About Trillion Energy International Inc.

Trillion Energy is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company holds a 49% interest in the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The company also is pursuing oil exploration in S.E. Turkiye and beyond. More information may be found on and the company's website .

