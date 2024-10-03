Jan P. Leonardy Releases His Latest Book 'Bloodtrail'- An Intense Adventure Of Hunters And Survival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jan P. Leonardy presents a gripping new titled Bloodtrail, a story set in an ancient world where survival is a daily challenge. This captivating narrative, filled with suspense and unexpected twists, invites readers to immerse themselves in a tale of bravery, fear, and primal instincts.



In Bloodtrail, the protagonist, Jakool, is on a hunt alongside his young brothers and a group of seasoned hunters. Guided by Kiraat, the hunt leader, they set out into a dense forest covered in snow, prepared to trap and kill game. The group assumes a tactical formation, with Jakool and his brothers positioned at the crucial center. As they wait in silence, the tension in the air is palpable. A sense of anticipation mixed with fear grips Jakool as he tightens his grip on his spear, awaiting the signal that could mean life or death.



The tranquility of the forest is abruptly shattered by a series of screams. The experienced hunters, positioned further ahead, encounter an unforeseen danger. Large, black creatures with rough fur and blood-stained maws appear, rushing toward the hunters with terrifying speed. Kiraat, maintaining his calm in the face of danger, commands the group to run. Yet, fear roots Jakool and his brothers to the spot, overwhelmed by the sudden threat.



Chaos ensues as the young hunters flee in all directions, desperately trying to escape the fierce creatures. Jakool, in a moment of instinctive decision-making, veers off to the side, navigating through the dense forest. As he leaps over bushes and dodges low-hanging branches, a beast lunges at him from the shadows. He narrowly escapes, knowing he cannot outrun the predator for long.



In a stroke of luck or perhaps guided by unseen forces, Jakool spots a small hole in a hillside. With his heart pounding, he makes a dash for it but stumbles just as the beast closes in. In that moment of desperation, something leaps from a pile of boulders nearby, colliding with the beast and giving Jakool the critical seconds he needs to escape.



He scrambles into the hole, a deserted red tail den, and curls up inside. Safe for the moment, he listens as the sounds of a fierce struggle echo through the forest, punctuated by the rapid beat of his own heart. Jakool prays to the Spirits of the Sky and the Rock Fingers, hoping for the safety of his brothers and himself.



Bloodtrail is now available for purchase through the official website and Amazon. For those who appreciate adventure, suspense, and a deep connection to nature, this book promises a unique and unforgettable reading experience.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jan P. Leonardy is an author whose life has been deeply rooted in a passion for history, archaeology, anthropology, science fiction, and fantasy. Now retired, he has the opportunity to dedicate himself entirely to writing, a pursuit he has cherished throughout his life. With a solid foundation in the sciences and the humanities, Leonardy's work is enriched by a profound understanding of ancient cultures and speculative narratives.



His latest series, Bloodtrail, reflects this blend of knowledge and imagination, offering readers a journey through untold histories and mythical worlds. By exploring themes that merge the human experience with the extraordinary, Leonardy invites readers to venture into a realm where the boundaries between reality and legend blur.



He lives with his devoted wife, and they share a vibrant home with their three adult children with special needs. The family is further completed by five beloved rescue cats, each adding its own unique charm to their daily lives. Jan P. Leonardy's commitment to storytelling is matched only by his dedication to his family and his love for exploring the complexities of both the real and the fantastical worlds.



