Southern California University Of Health Sciences Awarded $1.7 Million NIH R01 Grant To Advance Research On Chronic Low Back Pain

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WHITTIER, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California University of Sciences (SCU) proudly announces that its Clinical and Health Research department has received a $1.7 million R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This prestigious grant will fund groundbreaking research comparing the safety, efficiency, and care costs for Medicare beneficiaries receiving acupuncture for chronic low back pain. The research, in collaboration with Dartmouth College, launched in August and will span three years.

The NIH R01 grant is highly sought after and represents a significant milestone for SCU, underscoring the university's commitment to advancing evidence-based care. The project, titled "Acupuncture for Medicare Beneficiaries with Chronic Low Back Pain: Access, Utilization, and Outcomes," is led by Principal Investigator Dr. James Whedon, DC, MS, a distinguished Professor and Senior Clinical Health Services Researcher at SCU.

A licensed chiropractor, Dr. Whedon has authored more than 60 peer-reviewed publications and is recognized for his research comparing non-pharmacological and pharmacological chronic pain care for Medicare recipients. His dedication to integrative health has earned him numerous accolades, including the Jerome F. McAndrews DC Memorial Research Fund Award from the NCMIC Foundation and the Scott Haldeman Award for Outstanding Research from the World Federation of Chiropractic.

"We are thrilled to have the NIH's backing of this potentially transformative research that will inform policies at Medicare and benefit the millions of people suffering from back pain who need safe and more effective treatments for their condition," said Dr. Whedon. "A research project like this is only possible with the hard work, support, and collaboration of many. My heartfelt thanks to Research Director Dr. Steffany Moonaz for her vision, to university leadership for their unfailing support of the Research Program, to our

research advisory board, and to all the project investigators for their hard work on the research proposal. Very special thanks also to SCU Research Administrator Crina Gandila for smoothly shepherding the grant application through to a successful conclusion."

Using claims data, field research, survey data, and qualitative research methods, this research will assess the impact of Medicare's recent decision to cover non-pharmacologic treatment for chronic low back pain. Despite evidence-based clinical guidelines prioritizing non-pharmacologic therapies like acupuncture, many patients with chronic low back pain have historically relied solely on analgesic medications, often with limited efficacy. The results of this research can potentially improve care and outcomes for patients with this challenging condition.

"To our knowledge, this is the first R01 grant in SCU history, and most of our peer institutions have not achieved this designation," said Dr. Steffany Moonaz, Director of Clinical and Health Sciences Research at SCU. "The project reflects with SCU's commitment to evidence-based, integrative healthcare and we could not be more excited about the potential impact."

With this substantial NIH grant, SCU is positioned to make a significant contribution to the field of chronic pain management. The university looks forward to sharing the results of the study and continuing its mission to enhance health and well-being through integrative approaches.

About Southern California University of Health Sciences

Southern California University

of Health Sciences (SCU) is one of the world's only integrative, whole health universities-teaching students to blend the best of conventional medicine with proven complementary approaches, and to treat the whole person (body, mind, and spirit).

Founded in 1911, SCU has been challenging convention and pushing healthcare forward for more than 100 years. Today, the institution offers graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs in a wide range of disciplines, including Chiropractic, Sports Medicine, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Genetics & Genomics, Medical Science, Physician Assistant, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Whole Health Leadership, and beyond. Learn more at

scuhs.

SOURCE Southern California University of Health Sciences

