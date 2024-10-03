BMBL Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Bumble Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL ) between November 7, 2023 and August 7, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important November 25, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased Bumble securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next:

To join the Bumble class action, go to

or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 25, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case:

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Bumble's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth on the back of its tiered-subscription options and subsequent app relaunch, while also downplaying the potential disruption to Bumble's brand and reputation caused by the imminent change in leadership. In truth, Bumble's Premium Plus subscription plan did not have a clear market fit and would very quickly need to be revamped. Bumble's tiered-subscription options were ill equipped to provide the claimed revenue per user benefit to Bumble's faltering market share, particularly regarding user growth and monetization. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections which did not account for these variables. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

