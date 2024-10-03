China And Russia Contribute To Building Multipolar World
10/3/2024 7:09:33 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
China, together with Russia, will defend justice in the
international arena and contribute to the formation of a multipolar
world, Azernews reports.
"China and Russia will defend international justice and
contribute to building a multipolar world," he stressed in an
article for the Renmin Ribao newspaper on the occasion of the 75th
anniversary of Chinese-Russian diplomatic relations.
He added that Moscow and Beijing will continue to maintain close
high-level exchanges and strengthen Political dialogue.
