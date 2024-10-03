عربي


China And Russia Contribute To Building Multipolar World

10/3/2024 7:09:33 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China, together with Russia, will defend justice in the international arena and contribute to the formation of a multipolar world, Azernews reports.

"China and Russia will defend international justice and contribute to building a multipolar world," he stressed in an article for the Renmin Ribao newspaper on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Chinese-Russian diplomatic relations.

He added that Moscow and Beijing will continue to maintain close high-level exchanges and strengthen Political dialogue.

AzerNews

