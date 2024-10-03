South Africa’S Economic Paradox: Rising Household Wealth Amid Growing External Debt

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) South Africa's presented a complex picture in 2024. Household wealth increased, yet external debt grew. This contrast highlighted the nation's economic challenges and opportunities.



The second quarter of 2024 saw a rise in household net wealth. The FTSE/JSE All-Share climbed by 6.9%. This boost in stock values outweighed a decline in prices. As a result, household assets grew faster than liabilities.



Net wealth to nominal disposable income ratio rose from 389% to 393%. This change showed that wealth increased more rapidly than income.



At the same time, household debt as a share of disposable income fell slightly. The debt-to-income ratio dropped from 63.0% to 62.2%.



This decrease meant that income growth outpaced debt accumulation. The cost of servicing debt also eased, falling from 9.2% to 9.1% of disposable income.







Despite these positive signs, unemployment continued to rise. It reached 33.5% by the second quarter of 2024. The expanded unemployment rate, including discouraged job seekers, climbed to 42.6%.



Meanwhile, South Africa 's external debt inched upward. It rose to $158.3 billion by March 2024, up from $158.1 billion. Government borrowing contributed to this increase. The country secured loans from international institutions.



These loans included $1 billion from the World Bank and €500 million ($540 million) from KfW Development Bank. Such borrowing aimed to support economic development and address infrastructure needs.

South Africa's Economic Overview

The country's trade balance showed improvement during this period. The trade surplus widened to R187 billion ($10.4 billion) in the second quarter. This figure was up from R166 billion ($9.2 billion) in the first quarter.



South Africa's GDP growth remained modest. The economy contracted slightly in the first quarter of 2024. However, forecasts predicted an average growth of 1.6% over the next three years.



Inflation remained under control. Core inflation stayed below the midpoint of the central bank's target range. This stability provided some economic certainty for businesses and households.



The government continued to pursue structural reforms. These efforts focused on the energy and logistics sectors. Policymakers aimed to improve fiscal sustainability and foster inclusive economic growth.



South Africa's economi situation in 2024 reflected both progress and persistent challenges. Household wealth improved, but unemployment remained high.



External debt grew, yet trade performance strengthened. This mixed economic landscape underscored the complexities facing South Africa.



It highlighted the need for continued reforms and strategic investments. The country's path forward required balancing short-term gains with long-term economic stability.

