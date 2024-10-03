Tanzania Joins Ambitious Lobito Corridor Project, Expanding Africa’S Railway Network

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tanzania has officially joined the Lobito Corridor project, a groundbreaking railway initiative connecting four African nations. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced this development during a recent ceremony.



The project now links Angola, the Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia, and Tanzania, spanning from the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean.



This expansion marks a significant milestone for the Lobito Corridor . It extends the reach of the railway network, potentially creating a trans-African rail line.



The project aims to boost trade, economic growth, and regional integration across the continent. The African Finance Corporation (AFC) leads the development of the Zambia-Lobito railway.



They recently signed a concession agreement with Angola and Zambia's governments. This agreement covers the financing, construction, ownership, and operation of the rail project.







In addition, alongside Tanzania's inclusion, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency awarded a $2 million grant to the AFC.



This funding will support an environmental and social impact assessment for the project. The study will analyze air and water quality, as well as natural disasters and climate risks.



The Lobito Corridor project involves building an 800-kilometer greenfield rail line. It will connect Angola's Benguela rail line to Zambia's existing railways.



However, this new route offers the shortest path for exports and imports between Zambia, the DRC, and Angola's Port of Lobito.

Economic and Strategic Impacts for Africa

The economic benefits of the project are substantial. Estimates suggest it will generate around $3 billion across Angola and Zambia. The initiative also promises to reduce emissions by approximately 300,000 tons annually.



Additionally, it will create over 1,250 jobs in construction and operations. The corridor's strategic importance extends beyond economic gains.



It provides efficient access to critical minerals needed for the global energy transition. These resources are abundant in the DRC and Zambia's Copperbelt region.



Tanzania's participation brings new opportunities to the project. It opens up access to the Indian Ocean, enhancing trade possibilities for all member countries.



Tanzanian businesses will gain improved access to markets in Central and Southern Africa. The project also holds geopolitical significance. It represents the first major U.S. rail infrastructure investment in Africa.



Some view it as an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative. The Lobito Corridor falls under the G-7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.



As the project progresses, it has the potential to reshape African trade routes. It may also influence economic dynamics across the continent. The Lobito Corridor exemplifies how infrastructure can drive regional integration and development.

MENAFN03102024007421016031ID1108745277