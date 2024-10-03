Avient To Hold Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT ), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable materials solutions, intends to release its third quarter 2024 before the opens on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

The company will then host a webcast with a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

The webcast can be viewed live at avient/investors , or by clicking on the webcast here .

call participants in the question and answer session should pre-register using the link at avient/investors , or here , to receive the dial-in number and personal PIN.

This information is required to access the conference call.

The question and answer session will follow the company's presentation and prepared remarks.

A recording of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available at avient/investors/events-presentations immediately following the conference call and will be accessible for one year.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT ) provides specialized and sustainable materials solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:



Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiberTM, enables unmatched levels of performance and protection for end-use applications, including ballistic personal protection, marine and sustainable infrastructure and outdoor sports

Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit .

To access Avient's news library online, please visit news

