RESPEC Acquires EARTHRES, Inc., Expanding Expertise In Energy, Mining, And Environmental Solutions

- Todd Kenner, RESPEC CEOPIPERSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 30, 2024, RESPEC welcomed EARTHRES Group, (EARTHRES), a leading environmental and engineering consulting based in Pipersville, Pa. This acquisition supports RESPEC's mission to deliver outstanding services across the mining, energy, and environmental sectors.Since 1995, EARTHRES has built a reputation for delivering efficient, compliant, and cost-effective projects to private and public clients across the energy, mining, solid waste, and environmentally regulated sectors. Their services include conceptualization, engineering design, on-site construction support, and operations support.EARTHRES's innovative projects span 30 years across the United States and internationally. Their commitment to honest, open communication has resulted in thousands of successful project completions and high client satisfaction, including the design and permitting of two landfill gas-to-energy (LFGTE) systems, which were awarded the“Project of the Year” by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Landfill Methane Outreach Program (LMOP). EARTHRES continues to be a leader in the renewable natural gas (RNG) market by supporting multiple projects with engineering and permitting services for clients in the landfill gas market.“We're excited to bring EARTHRES into the RESPEC family,” says Todd Kenner, RESPEC CEO.“Their expertise and dedication to quality fit perfectly with our values. This partnership will boost our ability to help clients navigate complex regulatory landscapes and expand our services in mining, energy, and environmental projects.”RESPEC and EARTHRES are committed to solving technical challenges that threaten environmental safety, compliance, and project success. With this acquisition, RESPEC will enhance its technical and regulatory expertise, particularly in obtaining and maintaining federal, state, and local permits for new or existing mine sites, and strengthen its market position in delivering solutions on Abandoned Mine Lands in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky.“One of the hallmarks of our success has been the broad base of knowledge and experience we bring to our clients,” says Jan Hutwelker, PE, President and CEO of EARTHRES.“With RESPEC, we will have over five times that amount to draw on for innovative solutions. That is powerful!”Plans for post-acquisition projects are well underway, with expectations to leverage combined strengths in wastewater treatment and mine processing plant designs. RESPEC's expertise in rock mechanics will strengthen EARTHRES's offerings. At the same time, immediate benefits are anticipated in RESPEC's wastewater treatment, mine processing, and mine reclamation projects, supported by EARTHRES's mining and civil engineering teams.RESPEC welcomes Jan Hutwelker and all EARTHRES employees to the RESPEC team. Their dedication to clients aligns with and advances RESPEC's values and services. Together, we will continue to promote a culture of success, collaboration, and innovation.About RESPEC Company, LLC.RESPEC, a 100 percent employee-owned engineering consulting company, focuses on serving natural and built environments. Whether underground, aboveground, inside, or outside, RESPEC unites engineering and technology to serve the energy, mining, infrastructure design, water resources, and digital markets. We create sustainable value for our clients, employee-owners, and communities.About EARTHRES Group, Inc.EARTHRES is a leading environmental and engineering consulting firm that provides innovative solutions to complex challenges. Serving industries such as energy, mining, solid waste, and environmental sectors, EARTHRES is committed to delivering increased efficiency, compliance, and cost-effectiveness to both private and public clients.

