Sun Life U.S. And Dentaquest Donate $145,000 To Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts In Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina And Tennessee

Sun Life U.S. and DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., are supporting relief efforts in the states most severely impacted by Hurricane Helene. The support will go to multiple organizations, including local groups on the ground.

Donations recipients are:



American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund

Convoy of Hope

Volunteer Florida Foundation (Florida Disaster Fund)

Second Harvest of the Big Bend

Feeding Tampa Bay

Water Mission

Harvest Hope Food Bank

Operation Airdrop Feeding the Carolinas

"We offer our sincerest condolences to those who have lost loved ones due to the hurricane," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president, Sun Life U.S. "Our thoughts are with all the communities affected by the widespread devastation, and we hope this support helps begin the recovery. We are also making every effort to provide the necessary support to our clients, members, and our own employees, many of whom live in the affected areas."

Sun Life clients and members affected by the storm are encouraged to reach out if they have questions, need extra time to make payments, or need to arrange other ways to receive their benefits. All of the information, including guidance on using Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), can be found here .

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.46 trillion. For more information, please visit

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,500 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom .

About DentaQuest

The Sun Life U.S. dental business, including DentaQuest, is dedicated to improving the oral health of all through purpose-driven, outcomes-based solutions. We make dental benefits better for everyone through Preventistry®

– an inclusive approach centered on preventive, quality care, expanded access and solutions built on valued relationships across the health care ecosystem. We manage dental and vision benefits for approximately 36 million Americans. For 30 years, we have delivered cost-effective benefit plans and services for employer groups, individuals, health plans, and government-sponsored dental programs. We are the largest Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits administrator in the U.S., by membership. We also support direct patient care through an expanding network of 80 dental practices in underserved communities across the United States. Learn more about the Sun Life U.S. dental business at

and

DentaQuest .



