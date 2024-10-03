Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Informs On The Upgrade Of Senior Unsecured Debt And Deposits Ratings By Morningstar DBRS
Date
10/3/2024 5:30:52 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs on the upgrade of senior unsecured debt and deposits ratings by Morningstar DBRS
Attachment
2024 10 03 Upgrade DBRS_EN
