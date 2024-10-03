Rocky Mountain Gaming CC, LLC Acquires Johnny Nolon's Casino And Colorado Grande Casino

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

On October 1, Rocky Mountain Gaming CC, LLC finalized the acquisition of two, iconic casinos in Cripple Creek, Colorado.

- Joseph Canfora, Co-founder of Rocky Mountain Gaming CC, LLC

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rocky Mountain Gaming CC, LLC (RMG) completed their acquisition of Johnny Nolon's Casino and the Colorado Grande Casino in Cripple Creek, Colo., on October 1, 2024. The company received final licensing approval from the Colorado Division of Gaming at their monthly meeting on September 19. The deal was first announced in December 2023.

RMG was founded by David D. Ross, Michael J. Gaughan III and Joseph J. Canfora to seek gaming opportunities throughout the U.S. Ross and Gaughan have worked together for approximately 30 years in Senior Management for Coast Casinos, Affinity Gaming and the JW Marriott & Rampart Casino. Canfora was the owner of Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek until selling its operating assets to Golden Nugget in 2022. Canfora has more than 40 years of experience in gaming and hospitality.

“It's been a long but exciting ride, and we are thrilled to be stepping back into the Cripple Creek community,” Canfora said.“We've been meeting with the current team members to get their feedback on improvements and, most importantly, we made sure that all of the current team members who want to stay with us have that opportunity.”

Rocky Mountain Gaming CC, LLC plans on honoring and maintaining the historic atmosphere of Cripple Creek while making improvements to enhance the guest experience.

“Michael and I have been looking for an opportunity to get back into the Colorado gaming market for the last 10 years.” said Ross.“We've put together a detailed plan with exciting changes like new slots and updated interiors that we think the guests are going to love.”

Johnny Nolon's Casino is one of Cripple Creek's original casinos and, along with the Colorado Grande Casino, is at the heart of the town's historic gaming district. Combined, the two properties have approximately 400 gaming devices, 7 hotel rooms, and operate several restaurants and bars.

Advisors

Innovation Capital, LLC acted as exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Minter Holdings LLC and G Investments LLC.

