Divadance Arrives In Nevada With First Franchise In Las Vegas Opening This October

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DivaDance, renowned for its dance choreography classes for adults, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its award-winning concept into Las Vegas.

DivaDance Founder and CEO, Jami Stigliano, shares her excitement for this new franchise opening, saying, "We are proud to expand to the great state of Nevada and thrilled to partner with our franchisee to bring our unique dance class concept to Las Vegas!"

DivaDance Las Vegas is locally owned and operated by mother-daughter team Allysia and Anayah Dorman starting with one studio location (...more coming soon!) for members to enjoy dance classes, expected to open October 11, 2024.

Anayah, who was born in Las Vegas, has always loved the energy and confidence of her hometown. In her view, no community represents the rich diversity of people, experiences, and imagination better than Las Vegas. More than a tourist attraction, Las Vegas has always been a place for her that is filled with life, incredible art, and unmatched eats. Anayah grew up dancing and performing, then working as a professional instructor and choreographer for a DivaDance location in Texas. The opportunity to bring DivaDance to Las Vegas was a clear decision! Anayah believes that, "DivaDance offers something we all need, a space to be ourselves in a community that celebrates us!"

Allysia has managed a family legal business for the last 10 years, spent time in the tech industry, and once worked for the UFC as their Production Coordinator in its earlier days. Her favorite job, however, is being a mom. Allysia saw what DivaDance did for Anayah and can't wait to get you in class!

Come take a DivaDance class (on us!) and see what the buzz is all about.

Save the date for our Launch Weekend Open House Classes, October 11 - October 13, 2024! Don't miss out on being one of the first to learn new moves, meet the team, and get access to special promotions, giveaways, and more.

Event Details:

- Date: October 11 - October 13, 2024

- Classes:

- Locations:

- Rhythms Dance Studio & Event Center: 4545 West Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV, 89102

RSVP to secure your spot in class:

RSVP Here!

About DivaDance:

Since 2015, DivaDance has been on a mission to inspire confidence and build a vibrant community through electrifying dance choreography classes, unforgettable parties, and empowering programs. Now with franchises in over 40 cities nationwide, DivaDance blends fun and fitness, helping members stay active and healthy. Our classes improve heart health, lower stress levels, increase happiness, and boost confidence. DivaDance was named to Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 2 years in a row.

For more information, visit DivaDance's website

Learn About Franchising with DivaDance

SOURCE DivaDance Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED