BACK HATTM Welcomes Global Commerce Visionary Marc Cohen As Global Commerce Advisor And Business Partner

- Marc Cohen, Global Commerce Advisor and Business PartnerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BACK HAT LLC, the innovative headwear company behind The Original BACK HATTM, is thrilled to announce that Marc Cohen has joined us as Global Commerce Advisor and Business Partner. A globally respected strategic visionary and influential advisor, Marc Cohen brings over four decades of experience leading multi-billion-dollar international business ventures, licensing deals, and forging global partnerships. His arrival signals an exciting new chapter for BACK HAT as it seeks to scale its revolutionary backward-wear cap technology to new markets around the world.With a celebrated career as Chairman, Founder, and CEO of Buy Direct Companies, Marc Cohen has pioneered groundbreaking global initiatives, including the orchestration of multi-billion-dollar commerce deals and the creation of a 1 million dozen t-shirt manufacturing business within 1.5 years. His leadership expertise spans across industries as diverse as apparel, real estate, healthcare, entertainment, and sports, where he has established relationships with world-renowned brands like Nike, Adidas, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Disney, and NBC.Marc Cohen's experience in global licensing, having partnered with major professional sports leagues and entertainment brands, aligns perfectly with BACK HAT's strategy to license its patent-pending backward-wear cap. His proven ability to foster partnerships between international buyers and sellers, coupled with his strategic insight into complex global markets, will play a pivotal role in BACK HAT's global expansion.Marc Cohen's Impact on Global CommerceThroughout his career, Marc has built an unparalleled network of connections across the globe, having led initiatives with organizations such as Hanes, Apple, Wal-Mart, Pepsi, and Sony, as well as high-profile professional sports organizations like the NBA, NHL, MLB, and PGA. His deep understanding of international commerce and his passion for creating meaningful global partnerships will strengthen BACK HAT's position as an industry disruptor in the multi-billion-dollar global headwear market.“As a passionate connector and strategic influencer, Marc Cohen's approach to fostering relationships, resolving complex business issues, and facilitating international commerce is unparalleled,” said Brian Albert , Founder and CEO of BACK HAT.“His experience, insight, and global vision are exactly what BACK HAT needs as we expand our IP licensing model and capture significant market share in the sports, fashion, and corporate sectors.”A Vision for Global Unity and PurposeBeyond commerce, Marc Cohen has dedicated himself to Global Legacy Building, focusing on family, business, and humanity. He is also actively involved with ProjectMax, an organization leveraging the influence of professional athletes to combat racism, antisemitism, and intolerance, and sits as an Advisory Board Member for the Global Chamber of Commerce. His involvement with BACK HAT strengthens the company's commitment to promoting unity, compassion, and innovation through its products.For more information about Marc Cohen please visitAbout BACK HATTMBACK HAT is the innovator behind The Original BACK HATTM, the first cap designed specifically for backward wear. With a patent-pending design, The Original BACK HAT eliminates the discomfort of traditional caps, offering unmatched comfort, fit, and style for backward wear. By licensing its technology to leading manufacturers and brands, BACK HAT is poised to revolutionize the multi-billion-dollar global headwear industry.For more information about BACK HATTM please visit or contact:Media Contact: Brian AlbertFounder and CEOBACK HAT LLC...917-400-6563________________________________________Join the BACK HATTM Revolution:BACK HAT is actively seeking strategic investors and partnerships to scale its patented backward-wear cap technology. Learn more about investment opportunities by contacting us at ...The Original BACK HATTM - a Revolution in Backward Wear.Patent Pending (63/453,205).

