Lendingclub Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:

LC ), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, announced that it will report for the third quarter 2024 after the closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. LendingClub will host a call to discuss the third quarter 2024 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Submission of Conference Call Questions

In addition to questions asked live by analysts during the call, the company will also accept for consideration questions submitted via email prior to 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. Please email questions to [email protected] .

Webcast Information

A live webcast of the call will be available at under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To participate in the conference call, register using this link: or please dial +1 (404) 975-4839 (outside the U.S. +1 (833) 470-1428) with Access Code 834946 ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Replay

An audio archive of the call will be available at . An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until Wednesday, October 30, 2024 by calling +1 (929) 458-6194 or outside the U.S. +1 (866) 813-9403 with Access Code 106763.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC ) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $90 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4.9 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit .

