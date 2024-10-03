Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur

J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG ) will release its third quarter 2024 after the closes on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

A printer-friendly format will be available on the company's website shortly thereafter.

In conjunction with this release, J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO, will host a call on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 5:15 pm ET/4:15 pm CT.

The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at and a conference call replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the broadcast. The replay can be accessed by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Events & Presentations.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:

Ray Iardella

VP - Investor Relations

(630) 285-3661 – [email protected]

