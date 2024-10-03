American Healthcare REIT Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, (the "Company") (NYSE: AHR ) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2024 release on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after the close of trading.

A public call with a simultaneous webcast will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call, company executives will review third quarter 2024 results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To join via webcast, investors may use the following link:

Alternatively, to join via telephone, please pre-register at the following link .

A digital replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at shortly after the conclusion of the call. The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on November 12, 2024, in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a self-managed real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, outpatient medical buildings and other healthcare-related facilities. Its properties are located in the United States, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.

Investor Contact:

Alan Peterson

VP, Investor Relations & Finance

(949) 270-9200

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Damon Elder

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1377

[email protected]

SOURCE American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

