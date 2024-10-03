Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Host Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2024 results prior to the opening of trading on the on October 31, 2024. A call to discuss those will be held the same day at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.



The conference call will be webcast live on Uniti's Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com . Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on the Investor Relations website or by clicking here . A replay of the call will also be made available on the Investor Relations website.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2024, Uniti owns approximately 142,000 fiber route miles, 8.6 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at .

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

...

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

...

