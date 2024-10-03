Travelnet Solutions Welcomes Wendy Glover As New Senior Vice President Of Customer Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COTTAGE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

TravelNet Solutions (TNS), provider of the Track portfolio of integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Wendy Glover as senior vice president of customer experience. Glover brings more than 24 years of experience with deep expertise in consulting, systems optimization, and property management system migrations.

"Customer success and satisfaction has been the primary focus of my career to date," Glover said of her experience. "Helping the people of our industry realize their full potential and remove the roadblocks to achieving their business goals is deeply satisfying work. I know the TNS team shares my passion, and I'm eager to help customers level up and thrive in this challenging market."

Glover's extensive vacation rental background includes customer-centric leadership roles at top hospitality companies such as ResortQuest International, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, and Vacasa. She most recently served as the principal consultant for 30A Vacation Rental Consulting.

In her new role, Glover will oversee TNS' Customer Success, Professional Services, and Revenue Services teams. Though the company has always made service and support a top priority, there is more to be done. Glover's hire signals a renewed commitment to fill service gaps, improve response times, and foster a collaborative approach to solving customers' most pressing concerns. In doing so, the company hopes to build a peerless customer experience as dynamic as the market it serves.

"I can't imagine anyone better suited to this new role than Wendy," said Ryan Bailey, CEO of TravelNet Solutions. "Her decades of industry experience and can-do attitude will help us deliver an even higher standard of care and support to our rapidly growing customer base."

About TravelNet Solutions

For more than two decades, TravelNet Solutions, Inc. (TNS) has provided integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry anchored by its flagship TrackSuite. Our single-vendor ecosystem gives growing vacation rental companies all the enterprise-class tools they need to scale. With ongoing investment in the development of the platform's native features and 70+ integration partners, Track helps hospitality pros level up and scale in an increasingly dynamic market.

SOURCE TravelNet Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED