Amyris Awarded Agreement From Biomap-Consortium To Develop Critical Medicines To Support Resilient Domestic Supply Goals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, a vertically integrated synthetic biology company and a leading innovator in the field of industrial biotechnology, today announced it has been awarded an agreement through the Biopharmaceutical Preparedness Consortium (BioMaP-C) for $12.3 million from the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response's (ASPR) Center for Industrial Base Management and (IBMSC) to advance innovative manufacturing in the United States.

Using Amyris' advanced technology in organism engineering, advanced precision fermentation, synthetic chemistry, process expertise, and manufacturing, Amyris aims to develop up to three small molecule drugs over the next two years – all of which are on the FDA drug shortage list.

Based on the achievement of technology development and other milestones, IBMSC and Amyris will jointly decide which drug targets to advance to sample production. During the agreement term, Amyris will explore partnerships with GMP-manufacturing capabilities and market access to bring fully developed drugs to market.

"Amyris has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in industrial biotechnology," commented Kathy Fortmann, CEO of Amyris. "With our strong focus on cutting-edge science and automation, the company has developed a robust pipeline of innovative products and technologies, and this IBMSC funding will accelerate our R&D efforts to bring active pharmaceutical ingredients to market, with a focus on delivering impactful outcomes."

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Center for Industrial Base Management and Supply Chain (IBMSC), under Other Transaction Authority Agreement number #75A50123D00003.

About Amyris

Amyris is a vertically-integrated, synthetic biology company that creates sustainable, market-ready ingredients utilizing proprietary advanced precision fermentation technology and world-class platforms. Leveraging two decades of experience, Amyris collaborates with companies to co-create innovative ingredients at unprecedented speed and scale. This enables partners to deliver products with differentiated performance that meet sustainability and economic objectives. Its renewable and traceable ingredients are included in thousands of products from the world's top brands, reaching millions of consumers. For more information, please visit .

About the BioMaP consortium

The Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium (BioMaP-Consortium) is a multiple-purpose acquisition vehicle comprised of industry partners across the drug and vaccine manufacturing supply chain, including, but not limited to, drug substance manufacturers of required raw materials and consumables, suppliers of fill-finish services, and developers of innovative manufacturing technologies.

The BioMaP-Consortium brings together pharmaceutical, medical, academic, and scientific organizations working toward successful development and delivery of medical countermeasure materials and products. Cooperative partnerships are maintained to ensure that there are adequate manufacturing capabilities to provide and make available requisite products and materials, so that countermeasures and therapies can be delivered to civilian populations addressing threats to the nation's public health or other security interests.

The BioMaP-Consortium is also focused on expanding the United States' domestic industrial and manufacturing base for medical countermeasures.

