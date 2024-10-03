ALLOSOURCE MEDICAL DIRECTOR, DR. HANNIS THOMPSON, RECOGNIZED FOR HIS EXCEPTIONAL CONTRIBUTIONS IN TISSUE BANKING AT AATB ANNUAL MEETING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

AlloSource today announced Medical Director, Dr. Hannis Thompson, has received the George W. Hyatt Memorial Award, celebrating his exceptional contributions to the field of tissue banking. Dr. Thompson was recently recognized with the award by the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) at their Annual Meeting, hosted this year in AlloSource's home state, Colorado. The George W. Hyatt Memorial Award is presented to a scientist who demonstrates outstanding abilities in research, teaching, as well as service in tissue banking, tissue transplantation, and transplantation medicine.

Dr. Hannis Thompson receives the George W. Hyatt Memorial Award at the AATB Annual Meeting in Denver.

"I want to congratulate Dr. Thompson on this award and thank him for his dedication and expertise, which have been instrumental in advancing tissue transplantation and transplantation medicine," said Dean Elliott, AlloSource President and CEO.

Dr. Thompson has dedicated 17 years of his career to tissue banking. He finished his residency training at Indiana University in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology and completed a one-year fellowship in Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine at the University of Minnesota. He joined AlloSource in December of 2007 after practicing blood banking and transfusion medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. At AlloSource, Dr. Thompson is primarily responsible for reviewing donor records to evaluate donor eligibility and serves as Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments Director of the Quality Assurance Laboratory at AlloSource. Additionally, he has actively been involved with AATB committees and has served as chair of the Physician's Council for five years.

"I joined the AATB shortly after starting at AlloSource and regularly attend national meetings to gain insight and offer expertise to the tissue banking community, which grew into a passion project," said Dr. Thompson. "AlloSource and AATB inspired me to lean into leadership roles in tissue banking and I am humbled to be recognized for my contributions."

Not only do Dr. Thompson's leadership roles showcase his commitment to excellence, but he is also known for his profound contributions to research and education. His ability to navigate complex medical challenges and share his insights with clarity and humility has made him a beloved figure among his colleagues. Whether addressing critical issues such as emerging infectious diseases and sepsis or mentoring the next generation of professionals, Dr. Thompson embodies the spirit of this prestigious award.

Dr. Thompson accepted his award at the AATB Annual Meeting in October in Aurora, Colorado.

