Dominion Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D ) will host its third-quarter 2024 earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Management will discuss matters of interest to investors and other stakeholders including recent financial results.

A live webcast of the call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at href="" rel="nofollow" dominionenerg .

For individuals who prefer to join via telephone, domestic callers should dial 1-800-267-6316 and international callers should dial 1-785-424-1789. The conference ID for the telephonic earnings call is DOMINION. Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.



A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day Nov. 1. A telephonic replay of the earnings call will be available beginning at about 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 1. Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing 1-800-839-6737. International callers should dial 1-402-220-6052. The passcode for the replay is 17292.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D ), headquartered in Richmond, Va., provides regulated electricity service to 3.6 million homes and businesses in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and regulated natural gas service to 400,000 customers in South Carolina. The company is one of the nation's leading developers and operators of regulated offshore wind and solar power and the largest producer of carbon-free electricity in New England. The company's mission is to provide the reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy that powers its customers every day.





