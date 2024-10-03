عربي


Sapience Therapeutics Announces Participation At The 4Th Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1X1 Forum


10/3/2024 4:16:08 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address
oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer, today announced its participation at the 4th Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, taking place October 8-9, 2024.

Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide therapeutics to address
oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer. With in-house discovery capabilities, Sapience has built a pipeline of therapeutic candidates called SPEARsTM
(Stabilized Peptides Engineered Against Regulation) that disrupt intracellular protein-protein interactions, enabling targeting of transcription factors which have traditionally been considered undruggable, and can direct cargo to cell surface targets with their new class of molecule called SPARCsTM (Stabilized Peptides Against Receptors on Cancer), enabling delivery of payloads such as α-particles to cancer cells.
Sapience is advancing two clinical programs through Phase 2 studies: ST316, a first-in-class antagonist of β-catenin, and ST101, a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ.

For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit

and engage with us on
LinkedIn .

Media and Investor Contact:
 Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
(858) 366-3243
[email protected]

SOURCE Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.

