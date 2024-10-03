NACO Announces Inaugural Angels & Dreams Fellowship Program At Elevate Festival

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New national program provides entrepreneurs with invaluable“network capital” from senior business leaders and angel investors.



TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Angel Capital Organization (NACO) has launched a new, groundbreaking national program, the Angels & Dreams FellowshipTM, aimed at fueling the growth journeys of Canada's entrepreneurs. This initiative provides entrepreneurs with unparalleled access to NACO's extensive of investors and senior business leaders.

The NACO Angels & DreamsTM Fellowship is a one-of-a-kind initiative designed to help selected entrepreneurs build“network capital”, a crucial element for securing funding and scaling their businesses. Through the program, Fellows will gain invaluable access to seasoned leaders and strategic advice, helping them open doors to investors, customers, and critical growth opportunities.

“Network capital is a trust-based network of relationships that unlocks opportunities for entrepreneurs, from securing funding to accessing new markets,” said Claudio Rojas, CEO of NACO.“This program is designed to foster meaningful connections between entrepreneurs and senior industry leaders-relationships that are pivotal in driving growth and securing the resources needed to scale. It's about building a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem that fuels innovation and boosts Canada's economic prosperity.”

The Angels & DreamsTM Fellowship is powered by a robust national network of angel investors, accelerators, incubators, and partners, uniting Canada's leading ecosystem organizations with top entrepreneurial talent. The NACO Fellowship provides a powerful platform for Canada's most promising entrepreneurs to build critical network capital and unlock significant growth potential. Participating organizations such as Altitude Accelerator, Centech, The DMZ, Invest Ottawa, North Forge, Platform Calgary, and Propel exemplify the pan-regional strength of this national initiative, with more to be announced.

The Fellowship was announced on the main stage of the Elevate Festival, featuring a fireside chat on the importance of building the right connections. The session included insights from Claudio Rojas, NACO CEO; Keshia Chanté, NACO Ambassador and award-winning singer and TV host; Michelle Romanow from CBC's Dragons' Den; and Paige Whitehead, NACO Fellow and Founder of Lux Bio.

“The Angels & DreamsTM Fellowship builds on NACO's legacy of supporting Canada's entrepreneurs and mobilizing angel capital,” commented Keshia Chanté.“NACO has championed success stories like Julie Angus of Open Ocean Robotics, Amanda Hall of Summit Nanotech, and Claudette McGowan of Protexxa. This initiative extends that mission by providing a wider range of entrepreneurs with the network they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape.”

Entrepreneurs from a wide range of high-impact sectors will be invited to join the program, including:

Space, Mining, and Oceans – Space exploration, mineral extraction, and marine technologies.Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Retail – Supply chain, digital commerce, and retail innovation.Automotive and Sustainable Transport – Electric vehicles, autonomous systems, and clean transport.Artificial Intelligence and Next Gen Computing – AI, quantum computing, and advanced data systems.Smart Cities, Real Estate, and Future of Living – Urban planning, housing innovation, and IoT.Advanced Robotics, IoT, and Hardware – Robotics, sensors, and connected devices.Health and Advanced Therapies – Biomedical engineering, cancer treatments, and healthcare innovations.Frontier Innovations and Clean Tech – Breakthrough ideas and unconventional technologies that push the boundaries of innovation.

As part of the launch, the first wave of Angels & DreamsTM Fellows includes the following entrepreneurs that will be featured in Season 19 of CBC's Dragons' Den:



Anita Grant, Founder of Hello Hair

Amanda Nguyen, Co-Founder of Boardball

Jess Off, Founder of Guess Where Trips

Tina Singh, Founder of Bold Helmets

Judy Stewart, Founder of Trèsolz

Samantha McConnell and Melanie Eng, Founders of RYERCAT

Monika Scott and Robyn Mair, Founders of Mint Cleaning

Paige Whitehead, Co-Founder of Lux Bio

Michelle Bong, Founder of Lash Artisan Cynthia Savard, Founder of Oraki.

The Angels & DreamsTM Fellowship reflects NACO's ongoing commitment to mobilizing angel capital for Canada's entrepreneurs by leveraging the strength of its national network. Entrepreneurs, accelerators, incubators, and partners interested in participating or exploring sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to visit angelsanddreams.com for more information.

About National Angel Capital Organization

National Angel Capital Organization (NACO) members have invested $1.54 billion into more than 2,000 Canadian companies. Incorporated in 2002, NACO is Canada's professional association for angel investors and the only national platform for angel collectives and the innovation hubs that support Canada's entrepreneurs. NACO's national network includes 4,000 angel investors and 100 member organizations, representing Canada's most active incubators, accelerators, and angel networks. .

Angel-backed companies that went on to achieve successful outcomes include Slack and Thinkific in BC; Verafin in Newfoundland and Labrador; WealthSimple and ApplyBoard in Ontario; Paper in Quebec; SkipTheDishes in Saskatoon; and Jobber and Neo Financial in Alberta. Angel investment fuels the pCpipeline of companies that grow to raise venture capital and scale into the global success stories of the future.

